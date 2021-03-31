Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that there's a good chance that Franco will be on the Opening Day roster, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Franco was a late signing this year and has been with the Orioles for just over two weeks, but it appears as though he'll be ready to play in time for Opening Day. The 28-year-old should serve as the primary third baseman this season but also spent some time at first base during spring training. Franco appeared in six spring games this year and hit .158 with one home run and four RBI.