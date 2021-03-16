Franco may head to the alternate site for a couple weeks if he's not able to get up to speed by Opening Day, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Franco, whose major-league deal became official Tuesday, looks like the Orioles' everyday third baseman, as his mediocre track record is still far better than that of Rio Ruiz or Pat Valaika. Signing so late in the spring means he might not be in game shape when the regular season begins, however. His contract reportedly includes language allowing the Orioles to briefly keep him off the big-league roster. He should still serve as a decent budget option for fantasy teams this season, but drafters who select him may want to have an alternative option available for the first week or two of the season.