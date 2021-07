Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday that Franco (ankle) will require a minor-league rehab assignment before returning from the 10-day injured list, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Franco has yet to resume full baseball activities since being placed on the IL on July 7 with a right ankle sprain, so he appears to be at least a week away from rejoining the active roster. Kelvin Gutierrez has been serving as Baltimore's primary third baseman while Franco has been on the shelf.