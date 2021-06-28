site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Maikel Franco: Not starting Monday
RotoWire Staff
Franco is out of the lineup Monday against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Franco will receive the day off Monday after starting the past 13 games and posting a .622 OPS during that stretch. Dominic Leyba will work at the hot corner in his place.
