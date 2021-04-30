Franco isn't starting Friday's game against Oakland, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Franco has gone 0-for-8 with two strikeouts across the last two games. Rio Ruiz will start at third base while Pat Valaika takes over at the keystone.
