Franco went 1-for-4 with a two-RBI single in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Red Sox.
Franco opened the scoring with his lone hit of the game, which scored Rio Ruiz and Austin Hays. The 28-year-old Franco has opened the year as the Orioles' primary third baseman. He was solid in 2020 with eight homers, 38 RBI, 23 runs scored and a .278/.321/.457 slash line in 60 games with the Royals. He's not the best defensive player around -- Franco has been lifted for second baseman Ramon Urias in the late innings of both of the Orioles' games this year, allowing Ruiz to shift over to third base.
More News
-
Orioles' Maikel Franco: Orioles-Red Sox rained out•
-
Orioles' Maikel Franco: Likely to break camp with team•
-
Orioles' Maikel Franco: Getting looks at first base•
-
Orioles' Maikel Franco: Expects to be ready for Opening Day•
-
Orioles' Maikel Franco: Slated to debut Sunday•
-
Orioles' Maikel Franco: May not be ready for Opening Day•