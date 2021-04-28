Franco went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's loss against the Yankees.

Franco was the only Baltimore player who recorded a multi-hit performance Tuesday, and he continues to make an impact in the middle of the Orioles' order. He has three homers and a team-high 17 RBI through his first 23 games while also hitting .264 with a .770 OPS in 96 plate appearances.

