Franco went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's loss against the Yankees.
Franco was the only Baltimore player who recorded a multi-hit performance Tuesday, and he continues to make an impact in the middle of the Orioles' order. He has three homers and a team-high 17 RBI through his first 23 games while also hitting .264 with a .770 OPS in 96 plate appearances.
More News
-
Orioles' Maikel Franco: Homers against Athletics•
-
Orioles' Maikel Franco: Reaches base three times•
-
Orioles' Maikel Franco: Cranks second homer•
-
Orioles' Maikel Franco: Drives in three in nightcap Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Maikel Franco: Hits home run against Red Sox•
-
Orioles' Maikel Franco: Plates pair in win•