Franco went 2-for-3 with a walk in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Athletics.
Franco was the only Oriole to draw a walk Friday, and two of their 10 hits. The third baseman has two home runs, 15 RBI, six runs scored and five doubles in 19 games this year. He's slashing .254/.329/.408 across 79 plate appearances as an everyday presence in the middle of the order.
