Franco will make his Grapefruit League debut during Sunday's game against Minnesota, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Franco signed with the Orioles on March 14, and he'll make his first Grapefruit League appearance with his new club a week later. Franco will play third base against the Twins, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be ready to ramp up in time for Opening Day. The 28-year-old reportedly has language in his contract that allows the Orioles to briefly keep him off the big-league roster, but he'll have just under two weeks to appear in spring games ahead of the regular season.