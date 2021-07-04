Franco (ankle) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Franco is on the bench for the third straight game after suffering the ankle injury Wednesday. Domingo Leyba will receive another start at the hot corner in his place Sunday.
