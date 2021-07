Franco went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and two runs in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Nationals.

Franco had gone 0-for-5 with an RBI in his first two games since he was reinstated from the injured list, but he recorded his 10th home run of the season in the second inning Sunday. Since the start of June, the 28-year-old has hit .257 with five home runs, 18 RBI and 14 runs across 30 games.