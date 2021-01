Hernandez agreed to a $1.2 million deal with the Orioles on Friday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

A 6-foot-4, 175-pound shortstop from Venezuela, Hernandez has a chance to grow into impact power as he matures. He is not a plus runner, and the expectation is that he may eventually outgrow shortstop and end up at third base, where he could still add a lot of defensive value. If he hits, he could be a middle-of-the-order run producer in time.