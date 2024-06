Hernandez was promoted from the rookie-level Florida Complex League to Single-A Delmarva on Sunday, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Hernandez began the year on the 60-day injured list after undergoing hamate surgery on his left hand. He returned to action May 21 but hit just .146 over 14 games with the Orioles' rookie-level affiliate. Hernandez will now move up to Delmarva to get a look with a full-season minor-league affiliate.