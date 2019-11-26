Canelo agreed to a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Monday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Canelo had been in the Phillies' system for the entirety of his professional career. He reached Triple-A Lehigh Valley for the first time last season but continued to show very little with his bat, striking out 29.0 percent of the time while posting a .262/.320/.350 slash line (71 wRC+).