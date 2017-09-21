Orioles' Manny Machado: '50-50' to play Thursday

Machado (illness) is in the lineup, but could be scratched following a pre-game workout as manager Buck Shower said he's only "50-50" to play Thursday against Tampa Bay, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com.

Although Machado was initially plugged into Baltimore's lineup, it appears as though it's up in the air as to whether he will actually stay there. The third baseman missed Wednesday's game due to an illness, but is hitting second at his normal position for Thursday's contest. There will likely be an update regarding his status within the next hour.