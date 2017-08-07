Orioles' Manny Machado: Collects season-high five RBI Sunday
Machado went 4-for-5 with a home run, five RBI and two runs in Sunday's win over Detroit.
Machado logged a season-high five RBI in his third four-hit game of the season. The third baseman hit .230 with a .741 OPS during the first half, but has turned it around in a big way since. Over 91 at-bats since the All Star break, Machado is slashing .352/.398/.505 with 10 extra-base hits, 14 RBI and 15 runs.
