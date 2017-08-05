Orioles' Manny Machado: Crushes 19th homer of season Friday
Machado went 2-for-4 with a solo homer Friday against the Tigers.
Machado launched his 19th homer of the campaign to break open a 1-1 tie in the third inning of the game the Orioles would go on to lose. Although his season has been a disappointment for those who drafted him, despite this being his first homer since July 7, at least he's batting over .300 since the end of June to provide a bit of a silver lining.
More News
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Reaches base four times in win•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Scores twice in Friday's loss•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Will continue batting second•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Endures career-worst first half•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Dents box score Saturday•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Goes deep twice Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...