Orioles' Manny Machado: Crushes 19th homer of season Friday

Machado went 2-for-4 with a solo homer Friday against the Tigers.

Machado launched his 19th homer of the campaign to break open a 1-1 tie in the third inning of the game the Orioles would go on to lose. Although his season has been a disappointment for those who drafted him, despite this being his first homer since July 7, at least he's batting over .300 since the end of June to provide a bit of a silver lining.