Orioles' Manny Machado: Crushes third grand slam of month Friday

Machado went 3-for-5 with a three homers and seven RBI Friday against the Angels.

Machado blasted homers in the third and fifth innings before balasting a walk-off grand slam. He's been tearing the cover off the ball this month, as he's hit eight bombs of his last 14 games to raise his slugging percentage to .494.

