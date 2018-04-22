Orioles' Manny Machado: Crushes two more home runs Sunday
Machado went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Indians.
Machado brought his home run total up to eight for the season, as his recent tear at the plate continued Sunday. Over the last four games, he's gone 8-for-15 with five home runs, giving him an outstanding .356 batting average and 1.147 OPS for the year.
