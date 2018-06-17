Orioles' Manny Machado: Drives in two Saturday

Machado went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Saturday's loss to the Marlins.

Machado put Baltimore on the board with his two-run single in the third inning, but it wouldn't be enough for the Orioles to snap their nine-game losing streak. Despite his .227/.308/.364 line through 12 games this month, Machado is still slashing an impressive .308/.377/.570 with 18 homers and 52 RBI this season.