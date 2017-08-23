Orioles' Manny Machado: Hammers ninth homer of August
Machado went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Monday's loss to Oakland.
Fresh off his AL Player of the Week honors, Machado crushed his 27th homer of the year in the sixth inning off Simon Castro. The third baseman is slashing a blistering .341/.492/.810 with nine homers and 30 RBI this month.
