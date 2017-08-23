Play

Orioles' Manny Machado: Hammers ninth homer of August

Machado went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Monday's loss to Oakland.

Fresh off his AL Player of the Week honors, Machado crushed his 27th homer of the year in the sixth inning off Simon Castro. The third baseman is slashing a blistering .341/.492/.810 with nine homers and 30 RBI this month.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast