Orioles' Manny Machado: Hammers second grand slam of month

Machado went 2-for-5 with a grand slam in Monday's crushing 11-3 win over Seattle.

It was Machado's second grand slam over his last eight games, and his fifth home run in August. Monday marked the slugger's fourth straight multi-hit effort, a stretch in which Machado is 9-for-19 with seven RBI and four runs. The 25-year-old's recent run has him on pace to surpass 30 homers for the third consecutive campaign.