Orioles' Manny Machado: Hits home run No. 16

Machado was 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Nationals.

Machado and Bryce Harper traded solo blasts in the first inning Tuesday, but the Orioles' lineup offered little else in terms of offensive production, per usual. Baltimore's shortstop has cooled off a bit after his insane start to the season -- 1.124 OPS through April -- but still has an impressive .326/.394/.614 line with 16 home runs and 45 RBI in 215 at-bats on the year.

