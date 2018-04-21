Orioles' Manny Machado: Hits sixth homer Friday
Machado went 1-for-3 with a walk and clubbed his sixth home run of the season in Friday's win over the Indians.
Machado now has three home runs over the past two games, all solo shots. The 25-year-old continues to see the ball well and now has an eight-game hitting streak, with a .338/.418/.650 slash line in 80 at-bats on the season.
More News
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Swats two homers Thursday•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Picks up RBI in loss•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Homers twice in extra-inning win Friday•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Quiet in shutout loss•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Will start at shortstop in 2018•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Avoids arbitration with Orioles•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...