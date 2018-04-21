Orioles' Manny Machado: Hits sixth homer Friday

Machado went 1-for-3 with a walk and clubbed his sixth home run of the season in Friday's win over the Indians.

Machado now has three home runs over the past two games, all solo shots. The 25-year-old continues to see the ball well and now has an eight-game hitting streak, with a .338/.418/.650 slash line in 80 at-bats on the season.

