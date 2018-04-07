Orioles' Manny Machado: Homers twice in extra-inning win Friday
Machado went 4-for-5 with two walks, two solo home runs and a third run scored in Friday's 7-3 extra-inning win over the Yankees.
He took CC Sabathia deep twice in the first three innings for his first two homers of the year, and the huge performance pushed his early-season OPS to .952. Machado is looking for avoid a repeat of the BABIP woes he struggled through in the first half of last year, and so far he looks to be on course for a rebound.
