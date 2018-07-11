Orioles' Manny Machado: Homers twice Tuesday

Machado went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and an intentional walk in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Yankees.

Machado came up huge for the Orioles on Tuesday, with his solo home run in the fifth inning tying the game 3-3, and his two-run shot in the seventh tying it up 5-5. It's the 26-year-old's fifth two-homer effort of the season, bringing his total to 23.