Orioles' Manny Machado: Hopeful to play Tuesday

Manager Buck Showalter is optimistic Machado (illness) will return to the lineup Tuesday against Boston, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Machado missed his first game of the season Monday due to illness. He figures to be reevaluated prior to Tuesday's matchup, and a decision on his status is likely to follow.

