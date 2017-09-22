Orioles' Manny Machado: Launches 33rd home run despite illness
Machado went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rays.
Machado's two-run shot in the first inning made it 2-0 before Rays starter Matt Andriese could record a single out. The star slugger was almost kept out of the lineup due to an illness, but manager Buck Showalter's decision to dress Machado paid off big time in what ended as a two-run victory. While a slow start had the infielder slashing just .238/.306/.426 back on July 29, Machado's season line is up to .264/.318/.487 now.
