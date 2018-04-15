Orioles' Manny Machado: Picks up RBI in loss
Machado went 1-for-4 with a double and one RBI in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox.
Machado drove in his team's only run, as the Orioles couldn't manage to produce at the plate against Chris Sale. Machado has started the season on a strong note, as he owns a .308/.392/.523 line with three home runs after playing 16 games.
