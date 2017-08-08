Orioles' Manny Machado: Powers club to win with grand slam
Machado went 1-for-4 with a grand slam during Monday's win over the Angels.
Machado has caught fire of late with three home runs, six doubles, 12 RBI and eight runs through his past nine games. The heater has been long overdue, as his .256/.318/.464 slash line is still well below the standard he set over the previous two years. A two-month surge could go a long way in closing the gap, though.
