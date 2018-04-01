Orioles' Manny Machado: Quiet in shutout loss

Machado went 1-for-4 and struck out once in Baltimore's shutout loss to the Twins on Sunday.

After Sunday's game, Machado has gone 3-for-9 (.333) with four walks over the Orioles' first three outings of the year. However, despite reaching base regularly Machado has yet to score, as many of his teammates at the top of the order have struggled offensively in the initial stages of the season.