Orioles' Manny Machado: Reaches base four times in win
Machado went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Rangers.
Machado entered this one in the midst of a major power slump, with just one extra-base hit in the past 14 games. He still hasn't launched a homer since hitting two back on July 7, but this was a major step in the right direction. Machado's .243/.311/.435 line has to be viewed as a massive disappointment after he posted an OPS over .860 in each of the previous two seasons.
