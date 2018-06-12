Orioles' Manny Machado: Rejoins lineup Tuesday

Machado (illness) is starting at shortstop and hitting third Tuesday against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

As had been the hope, Machado is back in action after missing his first game of the season Monday due to an illness. The stud shortstop, who is hitting .312/.380/.591 with 18 homers and 50 RBI through 64 games this season, will face lefty Eduardo Rodriguez in his return to action.