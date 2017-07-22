Orioles' Manny Machado: Scores twice in Friday's loss

Machado went 2-for-5 and scored twice in Friday's loss to the Astros.

Machado's sixth multi-hit game in his last 11 contests pushed his average up to .239, its highest point since early April. He's been on fire this month, going 23-for-69 (.333) with three home runs, 11 RBI and 11 runs. It's safe to say the third baseman's first-half woes are now in the rearview mirror.