Orioles' Manny Machado: Stays hot with walkoff homer

Machado went 2-for-6 with a game-winning solo home run in the bottom of the 12 inning of Wednesday's win over Oakland.

Machado has caught fire of late and now has 10 homers, 29 RBI and 16 runs through his past 19 games. His .264/.318/.496 slash line is slowly creeping closer to the marks fantasy owners have come to expect from him, too. With his struggles in the rearview mirror, Machado projects to remain an elite asset moving forward.