Orioles' Manny Machado: Stays hot with walkoff homer
Machado went 2-for-6 with a game-winning solo home run in the bottom of the 12 inning of Wednesday's win over Oakland.
Machado has caught fire of late and now has 10 homers, 29 RBI and 16 runs through his past 19 games. His .264/.318/.496 slash line is slowly creeping closer to the marks fantasy owners have come to expect from him, too. With his struggles in the rearview mirror, Machado projects to remain an elite asset moving forward.
More News
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Hammers ninth homer of August•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Crushes third grand slam of month Friday•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Hammers second grand slam of month•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Powers club to win with grand slam•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Collects season-high five RBI Sunday•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Crushes 19th homer of season Friday•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...