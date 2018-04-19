Orioles' Manny Machado: Swats two homers Thursday

Machado went 3-for-5 with a double, two homers and four RBI in Thursday's loss to the Tigers.

After grounding out in his first at-bat, Machado took Jordan Zimmermann deep in his next two at-bats, marking his fourth and fifth homers on the year. Both of the home runs were solo shots, while he tallied another RBI with a groundout in the seventh inning and his fourth one on a ninth-inning double. The 25-year-old continues to see the ball well early on; he's now hitting .338 with a gaudy 1.037 OPS through 19 games.