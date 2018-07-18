Orioles' Manny Machado: Trade to Dodgers appears imminent

The Orioles and Dodgers are nearing an agreement to send Machado to Los Angeles, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Rosenthal reported earlier Tuesday that it was "increasingly likely" Machado would be dealt to the Dodgers, and the two sides seem to have gained ground in trade talks. The main return for the Orioles appears to be outfielder Yusniel Diaz -- currently at Double-A Tulsa -- but some question marks remain about additional players and potential cash involved. Nothing is official at this point but a deal being reached before the second half of the season begins later this week remains likely.