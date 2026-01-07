The Orioles claimed Luciano off waivers from the Pirates on Wednesday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Luciano has managed just a .217/.286/.304 batting line over 41 games in the majors and hasn't been great at the Triple-A level, either, slashing .227/.351/.401. The former top prospect is still just 24, so the Orioles felt he was worth a flyer. Luciano -- who does not have minor-league options remaining -- was moved to left field at Triple-A Sacramento in the Giants organization in 2025 after previously playing shortstop.