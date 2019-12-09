Play

Diplan was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Monday.

The Tigers attempted to get the right-hander through waivers, but they were unsuccessful as Diplan was claimed by the Orioles on Monday. The 23-year-old has yet to see playing time past the Double-A level, but he posted a 4.85 ERA with a 73:44 K:BB over 68.2 innings in Double-A last season.

