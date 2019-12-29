Orioles' Marcos Diplan: DFA'd by Baltimore
Diplan was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Sunday.
Diplan was claimed off waivers from Detroit earlier in December but only had a brief stay on the 40-man roster. The 23-year-old spent 2019 at Double-A and posted a 4.85 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 73:44 K:BB over 68.2 innings.
