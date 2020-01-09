Play

Diplan cleared waivers Thursday and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The right-hander was designated for assignment at the end of December, but he'll get to make his first appearance at the Triple-A level in 2020. Diplan spent the 2019 season at the Double-A level, where he recorded a 4.85 ERA with a 1.47 WHIP over 68.2 innings.

