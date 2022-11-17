site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Mark Kolozsvary: Outrighted to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Kolozsvary was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Kolozsvary was claimed off waivers by the Orioles in mid-October, but he'll now lose his spot on the 40-man roster. It's still possible that he serves as a non-roster invitee this spring.
