Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Able to run

Trumbo ran on his surgically-repaired right knee Friday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Trumbo is working towards a planned Grapefruit League debut March 12 against the Yankees. Provided he's able to debut then or soon after, he should still have time to get up to speed by Opening Day, but any setbacks would likely lead to a trip to the injured list to start the season.

