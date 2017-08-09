Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Activated and starting Wednesday

Trumbo (ribs) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday and is starting as the designated hitter against the Angels.

Trumbo comes off the DL after missing just nine games with a right ribcage strain, so it appears the ailment wasn't causing too much hindrance on his swing. The veteran slugger will be looking to improve from a tough slump through the month of July, as he batted just .143/.255/.409 with six home runs over 93 at-bats before being sidelined. Donnie Hart was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move.