Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Aggravates knee injury
Trumbo's pre-existing right knee injury flared up in the Orioles' 8-0 loss to the Indians on Sunday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports. He'll fly back to Baltimore to have the knee examined.
Trumbo was bothered by the knee injury just over a week ago, resulting in him missing one game. The slugger returned to the lineup Tuesday and has started the past five contests, but he's managed only three hits in 18 at-bats over that stretch. With Trumbo now heading back to Baltimore, it seems unlikely he'll rejoin the club in time for Monday's series opener in Toronto. The Orioles could move him to the disabled list if doctors recommend that he take time off to rest up and recuperate.
