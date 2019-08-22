Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Approaching rehab assignment

Trumbo (knee) expects to join Triple-A Norfolk for a rehab assignment Aug. 27, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Trumbo would play five games before returning to major-league action for the first time since undergoing knee surgery in September of 2018. The veteran designated hitter posted a .261/.313/.452 slashline with 17 home runs and 44 RBI in 90 games last season. With Trumbo approaching free agency this offseason, it remains likely that Baltimore would give playing time to younger players who are more likely to play a part in the franchise's future.

