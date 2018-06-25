Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Back in action Monday

Trumbo (knee) is back in the lineup Monday against the Mariners, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Trumbo will end up missing just one game due to knee stiffness, though he also dealt with the issue in late May, suggesting that it could show up from time to time throughout the season. Trumbo will bat cleanup and be the Orioles' designated hitter.

