Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Back in action Monday

Trumbo (knee) is hitting seventh and serving as the designated hitter Monday against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Trumbo has sat out the last five games due to a bout of arthritis in his knee, but he's feeling well enough to return to the lineup after receiving an injection in his knee prior to the weekend. The 32-year-old is hitting .309/.317/.469 with two homers through 20 games this season. He'll look to keep pick up where he left off as he faces lefty Gio Gonzalez in his first game back.