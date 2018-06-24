Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Blasts grand slam Saturday

Trumbo went 1-for-3 with a walk and a grand slam in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Braves.

His first-inning blast off Julio Teheran gave the O's a lead they wouldn't relinquish, while giving Trumbo seven homers on the year -- including four in the last six games. The hot streak has raised his slash line on the season to .263/.320/.462, and the 32-year-old is more than capable of going on an extended power binge now that he's 100 percent healthy.