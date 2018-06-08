Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Blasts solo homer

Trumbo went 2-for-4 with a home run in Thursday 5-4 loss to Toronto.

It was the right-handed slugger's third long ball in 106 at-bats this season, and his first since May 21. Trumbo currently holds a .292 average but that will likely regress back towards his career average of .250 as he continues to get more at-bats under his belt.

More News
Our Latest Stories